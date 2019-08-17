Memorial to be Held for Fallen CHP Officer Andre Moye

Mourners remembered CHP Officer Andre Moye after he was shot and killed Monday during a traffic stop in Riverside. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019)

A memorial service will be held in honor of fallen California Highway Patrol officer Andre Maurice Moye, Jr. on Tuesday morning, August 20 in Riverside.

Officer Moye was shot and killed on August 12 by the driver of a vehicle on which he was conducting a traffic stop west of the I-215 freeway in Riverside.

The services will be held at Harvest Christian Fellowship located on 6115 Arlington Ave. in Riverside, CA 92504

A private graveside service for family will be held after the memorial service.

The California Association of Highway Patrolmen (CAHP) Credit Union has created a memorial account for officer Moye and donations can be made at https://cahpcu.org/OfficerAndreMoyeJrMemorialFund or mailed to the CAHP Credit Union at P.O. Box 276507 in Sacramento, CA 95826.

For anyone who would wish to send their condolences to the family of officer Moye, they can do so at California Highway Patrol, Riverside Area, 8118 Lincoln Ave. Riverside, CA 92504