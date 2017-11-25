3 Men Found Unresponsive in Parked Car in West Covina

Three men were found unresponsive in a parked car in West Covina. The suspicious car is not from the neighborhood and remained parked for almost 10 hours before police arrived. Rick Montanez reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. (Published 2 hours ago)

Three men were found unresponsive in a parked car Saturday morning in West Covina, with one man dead and the other two in critical condition.

Detectives suspect the cause of death to be a drug overdose, although toxicology results have not been released.

The car arrived in the neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. late Friday night and remained parked for 10 hours until neighbors spotted the men on Saturday morning and called police. The neighbors became worried when they knocked on the window, but none of the men responded.

A neighbor's home surveillance footage recorded the timeline of the parked car, arriving late Friday night after midnight. The car's interior lights were turned on, with three men shuffling around inside.

The car lights finally turned off around 3 a.m. The surveillance footage later shows police and medical staff performing CPR on the three men and rushing them to the hospital, where one of the men died.

The condition of the two surviving men was not immediately clear.

Their names have not been released at this point and they have only been identified as men in their 20s.

The West Covina Police Department is still investigating the case. Anyone with information can call West Covina Police at (626) 939-8500.