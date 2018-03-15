A Mesa Verde couple, Jill and Steven Williams, were arrested March 14, 2018 after Jill's 18-year-old daughter, who has mental disabilities, was found dead in their home.

An 18-year-old woman with mental disabilities was found dead in her Mesa Verde home, leading to the arrest of her mother and step-father.

Riverside County sheriff’s deputies responded to an unattended death call just after midnight on March 10 to a home on the 18000 block of Palowalla Drive. There, they found Kaylina Anderson’s body in her bedroom.

It is unknown how long the body had been in the room or the cause of death.

Anderson’s mental disabilities required full-time care and supervision, according to deputies. Officials described the victim’s appearance as "diminished" and the home was deemed the home as substandard. Child Protective Services removed three children under the age of 6 from the house.

On March 14, Central Homicide investigators arrested the victim’s mother, 35-year-old Jill Williams and her step-father, 40-year-old Steven Williams. The couple is facing murder charges and is being held at the Indio Jail with $1 million bail each. It is unclear if either suspect has a lawyer.

Anyone with information on Anderson’s death is asked to call the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.