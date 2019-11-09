Showstopping Slice of Space Rock Highlights Otherworldly Auction in Los Angeles

Alex Galesic, natural history specialist at Andrew Jones Auctions, talks about some of the otherworldly items for sale at the Los Angeles meteorite auction. (Published 33 minutes ago)

Unusual objects with an out-of-this-world backstory are up for sale Saturday in Los Angeles.

Andrew Jones Auctions is having a sale of meteorites and moonrocks, some of which are expected to draw six-figure bids. It's the first sale of its kind on the West Coast.

One of the showstoppers is the Fukang slice, a stunning piece of meteorite that was found in China in 2000. It has a brilliant pattern of olivine crystals that heighten its appeal, said Alex Galesic, natural history specialist at Andrew Jones Auctions.

"Some of them are up to 3 inches in diameter, which makes this specimen really beautiful, like a stained glass," said Galesic.

The olivine crystals are surrounded a matrix of iron that has cooled down over millinos of years. It could go for up to $300,000, Galesic said.

The larger boulder from which the slice split was about 3 1/2-feet long and 2 1/2-feet wide. The slice is one of very few on the market.

But that's at the high end of the auction. Most items will likely sell for $100 to $300.

