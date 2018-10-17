Photos: Drug Shipment Ring Disguised Meth as Aztec Sculptures

Nine people were arrested Tuesday for allegedly conspiring to ship methamphetamine to Hawaii, including some drugs that were disguised as decorative Aztec calendars and statues.



The group allegedly made at least three shipments of drugs to Hawaii over the past year, but all were intercepted by law enforcement. They tried to send one package with two pounds of meth to Hawaii, and another with nearly five pounds, prosecutors said. Then on July 17, the group allegedly tried to ship 11.7 kilograms of meth to Hawaii from a Garden Grove post office as part of a nearly 90-pound shipment that included drug-laden Mexican decorative items, including replicas of a 500-year-old Aztec calendar stone, according to federal prosecutors.



Scroll down to see photos released by investigators.