 Photos: Drug Shipment Ring Disguised Meth as Aztec Sculptures - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Photos: Drug Shipment Ring Disguised Meth as Aztec Sculptures

By Jonathan Lloyd

5 PHOTOS

34 minutes ago

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago
Nine people were arrested Tuesday for allegedly conspiring to ship methamphetamine to Hawaii, including some drugs that were disguised as decorative Aztec calendars and statues.

The group allegedly made at least three shipments of drugs to Hawaii over the past year, but all were intercepted by law enforcement. They tried to send one package with two pounds of meth to Hawaii, and another with nearly five pounds, prosecutors said. Then on July 17, the group allegedly tried to ship 11.7 kilograms of meth to Hawaii from a Garden Grove post office as part of a nearly 90-pound shipment that included drug-laden Mexican decorative items, including replicas of a 500-year-old Aztec calendar stone, according to federal prosecutors.

Scroll down to see photos released by investigators.
More Photo Galleries
Ceremonial First Pitches at Dodger Stadium
Once You See IT: Wander Through Your Favorite Horror Films
Connect With Us
AdChoices