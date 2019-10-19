LA Metro to Auction Vintage Blue Line Signs

La Metro will auction off more than 300 vintage signs belonging to the Blue Line at the Union Station Historic Ticketing Hall.

Metro will host a Blue Line Celebration and Vintage Sign Auction on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will feature a performance by Maria de la Vega and the Wayward Five, themed refreshments and information tables from various Metro departments, according to the Metro website.

More than 300 signs along the 22-mile line were replaced as part of New Blue Improvements Project. The signs will be auctioned to preserve the Blue Line’s cultural importance, according to the Metro’s blog, The Source.

Participants will be able to view the signs up for auction in person on the day of the event from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., or online.

The Blue Line was the first to open as part of the Metro Rail system in 1990, according to the Metro website. The line has been closed since January to undergo a $350 million renovation and modernization project.

The Blue Line will reopen on Nov 2., and will be renamed the A Line. Metro will offer free rides on the line for three days when it reopens.