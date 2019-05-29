Metro Blue Line Reaches Halfway Mark of Construction

The Metro Blue Line has completed part of the construction on the southern portion of the railway line and will continue construction on the northern section starting Saturday.

The completion of the south end of the Blue Line is the halfway point in the line’s $350 million renovation project.

Upgrades to the railway will include the replacement of older tracks, overhead power lines, repainting of stations and adding a digital communication and advertising network to stations, according to contact.

From June 1 through September, shuttle service will replace rail service from the Compton Station to the Seventh Street/Metro Center Station, according to Metro.

Metro will resume Blue Line rail service on Saturday, June 1 between downtown Long Beach and the Compton Station.

Aside from the Compton station, the Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station has been rebuilt from top to bottom.

There will also be two station closures for 60 days on the Expo Line starting on June 22. Bus shuttles will replace Expo rail service between LATTC/Ortho Institute and 7th St/Metro Center, according to Metro.