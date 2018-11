Police responded to reports of a possible fatal stabbing Tuesday Nov. 27, 2018 at a Metro Gold Line station.

A passenger was fatally stabbed Tuesday on a Metro Gold Line train in Irwindale.

Details about the victim, identified only as a female, were not immediately available. One person was detained in connection with the stabbing.

Commuters were asked to avoid the Duarte/City of Hope Metro Gold Line Station near Duarte Road and Highland Avenue. The train was moved to the station for the investigation, according to a statement from the city of Duarte.

