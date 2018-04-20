Metro Will Offer Free Rides on Earth Day

The Los Angeles Metro system will offer free trips this coming Sunday, April 22, to celebrate Earth Day.

The free rides come after the Metro Board of Directors passed a motion by Mayor Eric Garcetti back on March 22 to offer public transit users free rides throughout the entire county.

"Sunday, April 22 is a day that focuses our attention on advocating for a healthier environment for ourselves and our children," reads Garcetti's motion. "Earth Day serves as a reminder that we must act to clean the air, reduce emission of greenhouse gases and combat climate change."

The offer also includes the Metro Bike Share program that is offered in various areas in LA, with a free 30-minute trip. You can use the promo code 4222018 to redeem as many rides as you want, but remember that you'll be charged $3.50 every 30 minutes once you go over the initial 30-minte mark. In other words, re-dock the bike every 30 minutes to avoid the penalty.

The free Metro rides will allow you to visit any of these places:

• The L.A. Times Festival of Books: It will take place on the grounds of USC, Saturday 21 and Sunday 22.

• Natural History Museum: An opportunity to enjoy the wonders of nature.

• Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach: There, you will learn more about marine life and how to keep our oceans clean.

• CicLAvia Heart of the Foothills event: Free event for walking, skating or biking on traffic-free streets on April 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Earth Day Jazz Festival in Inglewood: The event will be free with music, food and booths with environmental information on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.