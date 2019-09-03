Riding the Metro can save you a lot of time and money, and Metro officials want to remind riders that "safety begins with you."

To emphasize the importance of safety, a series of popup events are set to be held at some of Metro's busiest stations as officials name September "California Rail Safety Month."

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority wants to remind the public to practice safe behavior around Metro trains, bus and rail stations.

The annual rail safety campaign is set to begin Tuesday, September 3, focusing on the communities neighboring along Metro's rail system.

The main goal of the company is "to increase safe ridership through informative, site-specific safety programs. Rail safety is addressed through comprehensive, ongoing programs that focus on the three E's of rail safety - Education, Engineering and Enforcement."

Schools that are located within a half-mile radius of the Metro Blue, Expo and Gold lines will have safety presentations conducted on their campuses.

Safety presentations will also be conducted at senior centers, recreation centers, and other community organizations within a mile and a half radius of street-level Metro lines.

Metro wants to remind all pedestrians, motorists, cyclists and commuters to be safe when they are near the train rails and stations.

Some safety tips include:

1. Never walk on or around train tracks.

2. Never go around lowered crossing gates.

3. Obey all warning signals and devices.

4. Look and listen for trains in both directions.

5. Never run to catch the train.

Metro invites anyone to stop by one of these events for important safety information. And while supplies last, they will also be giving out free, limited edition Safetyville themed pins.

The schedule for this series of the safety popup events are:

1. Wilshire/Vermont Station, Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., at platform, 3191 Wilshire Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90005.

2. Compton Station, Friday, September 6, 2019 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at platform, 275 Willowbrook Ave., Compton, CA 90220.

3. Atlantic Station, Monday, September 9, 2019 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at platform. 255 S. Atlantic Blvd., East Los Angeles, CA 90022.

4. Pershing Square, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at platform, 500 S. Hill St., Los Angeles CA 90013.

5. Norwalk Station, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at platform. 12901 Hoxie Ave., Norwalk, CA 90650.

6. Culver City Station, Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. 8817 Washington Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232.

7. North Hollywood Station, Friday, September 13, 2019 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., at platform. 5391 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601

8. Aviation/LAX Station, Monday, September 16, 2019 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at platform. 11500 Aviation Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90045.

9. Little Tokyo Station, Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 200 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.

10. Downtown Santa Monica Station, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 402 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica, CA 90401.

11. Wilshire/Western Station, Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at platform. 3775 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90005.

12. Downtown Long Beach Station, Friday, September 20, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at corner of Pine Street and First Street, right across from the station. 128 W. First St., Long Beach, CA 90802.

13. Expo/La Brea Station, Monday, September 23, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at platform. 5060 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90016.

14. Harbor Freeway Station, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at platform. 11500 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90048.

15. El Monte Station, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. 3501 Santa Anita Ave., El Monte CA 91731.

16. Sierra Madre Villa Station, Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at platform. 149 N. Halstead St., Pasadena, CA 91107.

17. Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station, Friday, September 27, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at bus shuttle stop area. 11611 Willowbrook Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90059.