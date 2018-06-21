The Hidalgo Ship PO-166 of the Mexican Navy has pulled into the Los Angeles area as part of a series of practice trips.



The Military Naval School of Mexico annually sends different ships. On this occasion, the ship known as the Buque Hidalgo PO-166 makes its Pacific North 2018 trip, which includes the ports of Manzanillo in Colima, Ensenada in Baja California, Los Angeles and San Francisco.



The Hidalgo Ship PO-166 has a crew of 63 people including captain, officers and marine cadets, and will remain in the port until Saturday, June 23 before continuing the trip.



During the ship's visit to Los Angeles, it will be open to the public, on Thursday, June 21 and Friday, June 22, from 10 a.m. at 1 p.m. It will be located at Pier 46 of the Port of Los Angeles, located at 3011 Miner Street, San Pedro, CA 90731.



Admission is free.



Here are some pictures of what you will see during your visit to the ship.