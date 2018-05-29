Nearly 80,000 fans flocked to Pasadena's Rose Bowl on Monday to watch the Mexican national team face Wales in a friendly game ahead of their trip to Russia for the World Cup.



The next time fans can capture "El Tri" will be on June 17, when Mexico takes on Germany in their first World Cup match of the 2018 competition.



The joy and excitement of each fan was felt in Pasadena as audience members roared, chanted and clapped in support of their favorite teams.