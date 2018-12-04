Mexico's Presidential Plane is in California Waiting for a New Owner

Mexico's presidential plane has arrived to California and is looking for a new owner.

Mexico’s presidential plane arrived in California and is looking for a new owner after being owned for six years by former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

The $218 million giant plane is at the Victorville airport awaiting a buyer.

Selling the plane would fulfill a campaign promise of new President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

"We honor the campaign's commitment of today's president Andrés Manuel López Obrador to [dispose of] the plane and thus make better use of the hangar that has housed it," said Jorge Mendoza, a government representative.

The presidential plane is part of 60 aircraft that will be offered for sale by the new federal administration, in addition to 70 helicopters.

Before taking off from Mexico, authorities showed the luxurious interior of the plane with flat television sets, fine decorations and marble finishes in a bathroom and a room.

Despite its astronomical value, it's not clear how much the Mexican government intends to ask for the plane.

Some experts have indicated that this type of Boeing 787 aircrafts are rented at a price of $70,000 per hour.