Trial to Begin for Accused Serial Killer Charged in Stabbing Deaths of Two LA Women

What to Know Michael Gargiulo, 43, is on trial for the stabbing deaths of two Los Angeles women and a third victim who fought off her attacker

Prosecutors said the serial killings began in the Chicago area in 1993

The trial is expected to last about sixth months and with testimony from about 250 witnesses

Opening statements are scheduled to begin Thursday in the trial of an accused serial killer charged with murder in the stabbing deaths of two Southern California women, one of whom was dating actor Ashton Kutcher at the time of the attack.

Michael Gargiulo, 43, also faces an attempted murder charge involving a woman who was stabbed during a robbery at her Santa Monica home. The trial is expected to last about sixth months with testimony from about 250 witnesses, possibly including Kutcher.

Gargiulo sought out young women, lurking around their homes until seizing an opportunity to attack, according to investigators. The slayings occurred under the cover of night at the victims' homes, sometimes when they were in bed.

The trial stems from crimes that occurred in the Los Angeles area between 2001 and 2008, but prosecutors said the serial killings began in the Chicago area in 1993. That's when Tricia Pacaccio, 18, was killed outside her home after a night out with friends.

She was found the next morning with stab wounds to her neck and chest.

It wasn't until about 10 years later that DNA from the Chicago victim provided investigators with a link to Gargiulo. By then, he had moved from Illinois to Southern California, where he crossed paths with Ashley Ellerin, 22, and Maria Bruno, 32.

Ellerin, a fashion school student who dated Kutcher, was killed in February 2001. She was stabbed nearly 50 times inside her Hollywood home.

Ellerin and Gargiulo first met when he offered to help her with a flat tire, according to investigators. The air conditioning repair man later asked her whether she needed help with a home heater and would show up at her apartment, investigators said.

The serial stabbing deaths continued in 2005 after Gargiulo moved to El Monte, where he lived in the same apartment complex as Bruno. She was attacked in her sleep.

In April 2008, an attack in Santa Monica led to Gargiulo's arrest. Michelle Murphy was stabbed in her Santa Monica home, but she fought off the man, causing him to cut himself before he fled.

Gargiulo was arrested about two months later. DNA found at the Santa Monica crime scene linked Gargiulo to the stabbing deaths of Ellerin and Bruno. He was later charged in Pacaccio's death in Illinois.

Prosecutors described him as a serial sexual-thrill killer. They are seeking the death penalty.

He is expected to be extradiated to Illinois after the Los Angeles trial.