Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway Toot-Toots for Disneyland

Disneyland Park guests will be able to step into a cartoon world and join Mickey and his friends on Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, coming to Mickey's Toontown in 2022. (Disneyland Resort)

What to Know Disneyland Park

2022 opening

"The first major Mickey-themed ride-through attraction at Disneyland Park"

Mickey, Minnie, and a speedy conveyance prone to comical antics?

We've seen the two plucky, can-do characters take a host of exciting, on-the-go vehicles in all sorts of animated shorts, from "Steamboat Willie" to "Plane Crazy."

The chance for a non-mouse, in-real-life person to climb aboard such a quirky conveyance, however, seems as unlikely as the ability to step inside a Disney cartoon.

But unlikely things have a way of happening at Disneyland Resort, and, starting in 2022, visitors to Mickey's Toontown, found in the northern part of the Anaheim theme park, will be able to embark on a new adventure via Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.

"The first major Mickey-themed ride-through attraction in Disneyland park" will boast "an original story and lovable theme song," all to help fashion "... an incredible and immersive multi-dimensional experience."

And sitting the engineer's seat for this light-hearted escapade?

Oh garsh, it's Goofy, so you know you're in good hands. Er, paws?

Goofy, we love you.

The announcement, which was made by Disneyland Resort on April 19, 2019, also confirmed that Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway will debut at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando in 2022.

Are you still in celebration mode, following the celebratory 90th anniversary year for Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse?

Keep that happy feeling high, for a marvelously mouse-tastic adventure will take to the Toontown-style tracks in three gleeful years.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations