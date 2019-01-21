'Mickey's Mix Magic' Now Dazzling Disneyland Park

Mickey’s Mix Magic – a new nighttime spectacular at Disneyland Resort – features all-new music, projections and lasers that will set the scene for an epic dance party that takes over almost the entire park. (Disney)

Dancing through Disneyland Park?

You're as likely to see a character, or even a character-filled guest, shimmying down Main Street as you are people munching on churros and dill pickles.

For not only do some of the icons of The Happiest Place on Earth regularly cut a proverbial rug, in parades, at special presentations, and in shows, but visitors, too, have been known to sway or tap a toe.

What, though, of a "family-fun dance party," one that can be found "throughout the park," one that's inspired by a brand-new, razzly-dazzly projection spectacular? With DJ Mickey spinning the sweet sounds?

You can count on many toes to tap, at points throughout Disneyland, when "Mickey's Mix Magic," the Anaheim theme park's just-debuted nighttime extravaganza, begins.

The image-packed, sound-big spectacular is part of the larger "Get Your Ears On — A Mickey and Minnie Celebration," a new ongoing extravaganza that spotlights the enduring love story of the two much-adored stars.

Pizzazz-y elements to watch and listen for while the "high-energy projection show" rolls?

There's a new song, "It's a Good Time," for guests to move to, and cameos from other favorite Disney tunes, including "Grim Grinning Ghosts" from the Haunted Mansion and "Friend Like Me" from "Aladdin."

Three viewing areas, including Main Street, it's a small world (the attraction's exterior), and Rivers of America ("when Fantasmic! returns in March") all boast "custom projection design."

The vibe of "house music" beats and "electro-swing tunes" add up to one very upbeat, get-moving Mickey and Minnie tribute. A tribute, by the by, that will include projected images of some of the best-known and forever-loved Disney characters.

How to see this shimmer-huge, shake-it sweetness? Your admission or pass to Disneyland Park is the ebullient answer.

After all, "Get Your Ears On — A Mickey and Minnie Celebration" is quite the ebullient observance of an iconic couple, and their 90-year love story, with special merchandise, food, and more playing into the playful tribute.

Count on the nighttime show to always deliver the dance-able razzmatazz, in inimitable Disneyland style, for quite some time to come.

