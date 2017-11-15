Middle School Student Sexually Assaulted by Man on Way Home From Huntington Beach School - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

Middle School Student Sexually Assaulted by Man on Way Home From Huntington Beach School

School officials urge students to walk in pairs and stay alert to prevent attacks.

By Adrian Arambulo

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The search for a predator continues in Huntington Beach after a middle school student was attacked on her way home from school. Adrian Arambulo reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. (Published 2 hours ago)

    A 7th grade girl fought off a sexual predator who attacked her Tuesday as she was returning home from school in Huntington Beach, prompting school officials and police to warn students of the dangers of walking alone.

    Walking home from Spring View Middle School, the young girl was approached by the predator and touched inappropriately.

    "Our heart goes out to her and her family for having to deal with such a horrifying incident," Gina Clayton-Tarvin, president of the Ocean View School District Board of Trustees, said. "She really dealt with it amazingly."

    The Ocean View School District warned parents of the sexual assault through emails, by phone and on its website. The school district also notified three nearby elementary schools.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 11/14] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort

    Clayton-Tarvin emphasized the importance of staying alert and recommended that students walk in pairs or groups along safe school routes.

    The Huntington Beach Police Department described the predator as a white man in his 20s who stands at 5 feet tall and is estimated to weigh 150 pounds. He has brown, wavy hair, facial hair and was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt. A witness said the man fled the scene in a small black car with tinted windows and dark rims after the attack.

    Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call the Huntington Beach Police Department at 714-375-5066.

    The victim is reportedly doing well and returned to class the following day.

    Published 21 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices