Middle School ID Cards List Sex Hotline Instead of Suicide Hotline

Hopefully, no students that needed help called the number on the ID card.

By Erick Mendoza and Shahan Ahmed

Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

    Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag
    File Photo: Brick tiles and a rotary phone. (Photo by Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

    School district officials in Lancaster apologized Tuesday after accidentally distributing middle school student identification cards that listed the number to a sex hotline labeled under the number for the Suicide Hotline.

    The error came from two digits being transposed, according to Dr. Michele Bowers, the superintendent for the Lancaster School District.

    After being made aware of the error, New Vista Middle School administrators were instructed to collect all student ID cards, with new replacement student ID cards being printed and distributed as soon as possible, Bowers said.

    Hopefully, no students that needed help called the number on the ID card.

