Midsummer Scream Eek-spanding to Three Days in 2020

The large-scale Halloween convention will haunt the Long Beach Convention Center from July 31-Aug. 2, 2020.

What to Know Friday, July 31 through Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020

Long Beach Convention Center

Major Halloween convention

How do you make Halloween grow?

You can listen to soundtracks from horror films throughout the calendar, if that's your terrifying pleasure.

You can stock up on extra bags of candy to enjoy all November long, and during December, too.

And, if you're a major Halloween convention, the kind of expansive expo that helps both home haunters and industry pros find inspiration and enjoyment, you can tack another day onto your weekend-long event.

Which is just what Midsummer Scream will do in 2020, in honor of its frightful big 5th anniversary.

For sure, all of the fearesome fun'll be bubbling like a cauldron at the Long Beach Convention Center once again, as has been the way with this vendor-packed, experience-rich happening.

But there'll be a Friday through into the Saturday-Sunday mix next time, meaning you'll want to clear your creepy calendar for July 31, a Friday, through to Sunday, Aug. 2.

Major areas like the Hall of Shadows, which is packed with shadowy jumps, scares, and lurking monsters, and theme park panels, have become staples of this spooky spectacular.

And, for sure, Q&As devoted to offbeat topics, such as LA's haunted bars, have also become fan favorites.

The 2020-focused announcement was made on Oct. 31, 2019, as a special Halloween treat for Midsummer Scream mavens.

True, this year's Halloween is about to flicker out, but dedicated ghouls around town are already whipping up a burbling brew for next summer, one that's a day longer, a convetion that's teeming with treats for those Halloweeners who have to jumpstart their wicked reveling months in advance.

