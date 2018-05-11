The latest addition in the "Star Wars" series premiered Thursday, May 10 in Hollywood.



The world premiere for the highly-anticipated flick was so massive that it required three famous Hollywood theaters -- the TLC Chinese Theatre, El Capitan Theatre and Dolby Theatre --to act as hosts.



Fans flocked to Hollywood for a firsthand look at the new movie and to be able to see the stars of the Han Solo prequel in person.



One fanatic said he waited at least 15 hours for the premiere to being and another said he hopped on a plane from Barcelona to be in attendance.