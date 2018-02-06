Firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze that burned through a home in Tustin. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. (Published 4 hours ago)

Fire crews knocked down a second alarm house fire Tuesday at a million dollar home in Tustin, according to Larry Kurtz of the Orange County Fire Authority.

The fire was reported just after 2 a.m. in the 10200 block of Cowan Heights Drive. The flames were between the top and bottom floors, which made it difficult for crews to reach the flames.

The residence's homeowners were able to escape the flames without any injury.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but fire crews said it seems as if the cause was accidental.



