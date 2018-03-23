$8.4 Million Cocaine Bust in Inland Empire

Two men are behind bars Friday and $8.4 million in cocaine has been booked into evidence in connection with a drug bust involving a dozen law enforcement agencies.

A traffic stop on the 60 Freeway at about 8 p.m. Thursday led to the arrests of two men, one 24 and the other 38, when investigators found a "substantial'' amount of drugs in the car, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

That led investigators to search the suspects' home in the Inland Empire, which yielded 140 kilograms of cocaine with a street value of about $8.4 million, sheriff's officials said.

Authorities would not release the names of the suspects because they are involved in a broader investigation and the release of their names could hinder that, said Jaimee Blashaw, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's department.

See the bust below.