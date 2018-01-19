Your favorite little lady mouse is getting her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to commemorate her 90 years in the entertainment industry.



The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that Minnie will have her star ceremony Monday, Jan. 22.



Minnie will join other Disney characters on the star-studded walk like Donald Duck, Tinker Bell, Winnie the Pooh, Snow White, Kermit the Frog and of course, her cartoon husband, Mickey Mouse.



Minnie has been a character that has touched the hearts of people of all ages, and according to Walk of Fame reps, her fans have been asking for this day for a while.



Minnie first appeared in "Steamboat Willie" 90 years ago with Mickey. He got his star back in 1978.



Katy Perry will present the star to the "polka dot queen."



See photos of Minnie and her fans below.



