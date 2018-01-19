The iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame is getting a new member, and Disney fans couldn't be happier.

Minnie Mouse will join her cartoon husband Mickey on the Walk, receiving her very own star, Monday. Katy Perry will present the star along with Disney CEO Bob Iger.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the ceremony is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at 6834 Hollywood Blvd. in front of the El Capitán Theater.

Minnie will be placed in the category of the films, since "she is a woman of all ages and her status is iconic," said Ana Martinez, Producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies.

Martinez added that Minnie fans of all ages have been asking to see the star in honor of Minnie for a while. The ceremony marks her 90th anniversary in the entertainment world since she appeared along with Mickey in "Steamboat Willy" all those years ago.

Minnie will join other Disney classmates such as Donald Duck, Tinker Bell, Winnie the Pooh, Snow White, Kermit the Frog, and of course Mickey Mouse, who received her star in 1978, when her celebrated his 50th anniversary.