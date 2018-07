A crash in Lancaster left at least one minor dead.

A crash in Lancaster left at least one minor confirmed dead with early reports of more minors involved in the collision being airlifted.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department confirmed that multiple units were on scene at the traffic collision on N. 20th Street East, near Avenue K. LASD also told NBC4 that at least one other person was airlifted to an area hospital.





