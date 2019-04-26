Family Distraught in Search for Missing 6-Year-Old in Apple Valley

Duke Flores, described as 3-foot 10-inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair, was last seen in the area of Pawnee Road and Cherokee Avenue, Apple Valley police said.

Investigators ratcheted up a search Friday near the area where a 6-year-old has been missing for two weeks in Apple Valley.

Duke Flores, described as 3-foot 10-inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair, was last seen in the area of Pawnee Road and Cherokee Avenue, Apple Valley police said.

Investigators were searching near Navajo Road and Highway 18, not far from where he went missing.

Family members made a heartfelt plea via NBCLA's Twitter account for the public to come to Apple Valley to help search for the boy, even if for 10 minutes.

"We know you're out there, Duke. Were not going to give up, papa," Christina Gutierrez, a cousin of the missing boy, said. "Somebody knows something in this area."

Gutierrez also said he was missing for two weeks after apparently wandering off. A police flyer listed the boy as critical missing with the incident occurring Thursday, April 25.

Investigators had cordoned off the block with yellow tape near the relative's home amid the search Friday afternoon.