Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies asked for the public's help Tuesday in the search for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Tony Acosta was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday near West Vernon Avenue and South Flower Street in Los Angeles. He was wearing a red shirt, tan pants, black shoes and carrying a black hooded sweatshirt at the time.

Family members have not heard from him since then and said he has no history of running away.

Call 323-264-4151 with information.