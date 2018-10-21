Missing Elderly Couple Found in Open Desert, Husband Found Dead

An elderly Palmdale couple that went missing nearly a week earlier was found in Adelanto Saturday night, with 91-year-old Pauline Davis taken to a hospital and 87-year-old Keith Davis found dead in the open desert.

The couple had been reported missing on Tuesday, Oct. 16, with the family making public pleas for help in finding the two. Keith had Alzheimer's and Pauline suffered from vision and hearing problems, according to the family.

On Saturday, a person riding a quad vehicle in the open desert found an unattended vehicle at approximately 5:24 p.m. and called 911, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The vehicle turned out to belong to the missing couple, and deputies began searching the surrounding area. Pauline was discovered and taken to a nearby hospital, but Keith was found dead in the open desert at 8:47 p.m. on Saturday night according to the coroner's press release.

Pauline Davis' condition was not immediately known.

Elderly Couple Vanishes