Missing Long Beach Diver Found Dead
Missing Long Beach Diver Found Dead

By Rudy Chinchilla and Vivian Chow

    Special Enforcement Bureau - Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
    The U.S. Coast Guard on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, retrieved the body of a diver who had gone missing in Long Beach one day prior.

    The body of a diver who went missing in Long Beach was found Sunday.

    The diver, who was described as a man in his mid-50s, was found at a depth of over 200 feet near the Elly oil rig along the coast of Long Beach, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Special Enforcement Bureau said.

    The diver had reportedly lost control while underwater Saturday and sank into the ocean. Another diver at the scene, who the SEB described as the man's dive partner, was airlifted to the Catalina Hyperbaric Chamber for treatment.

    After initially covering nearly 36 square nautical miles over the course of approximately four hours in search of the man, crews were forced to call off their search Saturday.

    On Sunday, they retrieved the diver's body using an underwater remotely operated vehicle, the SEB said.

