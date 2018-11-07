12-Year-Old Missing in South LA Found Safe

A 12-year-old boy from East Los Angeles who went missing in South Los Angeles has been found safe, the sheriff's department announced Wednesday afternoon.

Anthony "Tony'' Acosta had last been seen about 5 p.m. Monday near West Vernon Avenue and South Flower Street in South Los Angeles, prompting sheriff's officials to ask for the public's help in finding him.

The sheriff's department announced this afternoon that the boy had been located and was safe, but no other details were released.

Tony Acosta was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday near West Vernon Avenue and South Flower Street in Los Angeles.