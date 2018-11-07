12-Year-Old Missing in South LA Found Safe - NBC Southern California
12-Year-Old Missing in South LA Found Safe

By City News Service and Staff

Published 29 minutes ago

    LA County Sheriff's Department
    Tony Acosta, 12, was reported missing Monday Nov. 5, 2018.

    A 12-year-old boy from East Los Angeles who went missing in South Los Angeles has been found safe, the sheriff's department announced Wednesday afternoon.

    Anthony "Tony'' Acosta had last been seen about 5 p.m. Monday near West Vernon Avenue and South Flower Street in South Los Angeles, prompting sheriff's officials to ask for the public's help in finding him.

    The sheriff's department announced this afternoon that the boy had been located and was safe, but no other details were released.

