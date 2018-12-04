Have you seen Herbert Bear? The National Weather Service is asking for help after a boy's teddy bear floated away in a cluster of balloons on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles.

A lost teddy bear caused the National Weather Service to launch an investigation of sorts to reunite a SoCal kid with his stuffed animal.

NWS Los Angeles tweeted at 12:49 p.m. and said a user has asked for help in "tracking down an important missing teddy bear."

The stuffed animal is a small black bear with a brown snout and paws.

The organization said the bear floated away in a cluster of balloons Sunday morning in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Due to the current winds, the flying stuffed animal could have landed anywhere in San Diego or in Orange County, NWS Los Angeles said.

NWS Los Angeles created the hashtag #FindHerbertBear to encourage users to spread the word and find the beloved bear.

Anyone with information regarding the missing bear is asked to contact NWS Los Angeles on Twitter.