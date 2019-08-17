Missing 13-Year-Old Leads Police on Pursuit, Causes Multiple Crashes in SF Valley, Police Say

A police pursuit of a 13-year-old in the San Fernando Valley ended in a crash, police said, on Aug. 17, 2019.

A missing 13-year-old boy led police on a pursuit that featured multiple hit-and-run crashes in the San Fernando Valley Saturday, police said.

The driver was wanted for a felony hit-and-run near the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department said while the pursuit was ongoing.

Newschopper4 Bravo arrived over the scene where the pursuit ended around 3:30 p.m. and observed multiple damaged vehicles, including a truck that had crashed into a building in the 7200 block of Troost Avenue in North Hollywood.

Lopez confirmed that the person in the pursuit was a missing 13-year-old boy.

WATCH: SoCal's Wildest Police Chases

Southern California's wild police chases: We've all seen them, and some can take pretty unexpected turns. Watch our collection of some of the wildest moments from the most infamous, dramatic pursuits. (Published Friday, July 14, 2017)

Refresh this page for updates.