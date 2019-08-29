Nasty Wreck Leads to Gushing Hydrant Geyser in Mission Hills - NBC Southern California
Nasty Wreck Leads to Gushing Hydrant Geyser in Mission Hills

By Heather Navarro

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago

    A wreck that left a car overturned and drenched under a gushing hydrant shut down lanes on Sepulveda Boulevard in Mission Hills Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.

    Around 5:15 p.m., two cars crashed at Sepulveda Boulevard and Lassen Street, knocking a hydrant over and trapping one of the occupants.

    One of the vehicles, badly damaged, was overturned.

    The scope of injuries wasn't immediately known.

    The hydrant left a geyser shooting about 50 feet into the air as lanes were closed in both directions.

    The L.A. City Fire Department was working to find the shutoff valve.

