Nasty Wreck Leads to Gushing Hydrant Geyser in Mission Hills

A wreck that left a car overturned and drenched under a gushing hydrant shut down lanes on Sepulveda Boulevard in Mission Hills Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.

Around 5:15 p.m., two cars crashed at Sepulveda Boulevard and Lassen Street, knocking a hydrant over and trapping one of the occupants.

One of the vehicles, badly damaged, was overturned.

The scope of injuries wasn't immediately known.

The hydrant left a geyser shooting about 50 feet into the air as lanes were closed in both directions.

The L.A. City Fire Department was working to find the shutoff valve.