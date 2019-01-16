Mission Inn's February Is Rife with Romance

Visited the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa during the holiday season, say, in the last decade or two? Then you encountered millions of twinkling lights at the Riverside destination, and animatronic figures, and probably a group of Victorian-style carolers, too. Seen it around October recently? You probably strolled by more pumpkins than can fit into an average patch. For this is truly true: The historic hotel really does love celebrating special occasions.



And we do mean "love," specifically when it comes to the Festa Dell' Amore. That's the landmark's February-long event, one that's devoted to all sorts of Valentine's-y details, including the red bulbs and pink twinkles adorning various parts of the property. There's a stay-over special, too, called the I Love You Truly package, if you'd like to treat your sweetheart to a getaway at one of California's castle-iest buildings.



Need assistance in finding something a bit extra for your special someone? Chat with the Romance Concierge, where a la carte amenities aplenty are available for order.