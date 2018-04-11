Comedy Store Owner Mitzi Shore Dies at Age 87

The owner of Los Angeles' Comedy Store, which featured stand-up performances that launched the careers of some of the most influential comedians, has died at 87.

The Comedy Store announced the death of Mitzi Shore, a respected and beloved figure in the world of stand-up comedy, in a somber statement Wednesday morning. The woman described as the godmother of comedy in Los Angeles died after a battle with Parkinson's disease, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"Mitzi was an extraordinary woman and leader who identified, cultivated and celebrated comedy's best performers," the Comedy Store said in a statement.

The Comedy Store on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood was the starting point for some of the biggest comics in the world, including Robin Williams, Richard Pryor, David Letterman, Jay Leno, Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Arsenio Hall and Roseanne Barr. Shore, the mother of comic Pauley Shore, is credited with showcasing their talents before they became household names.

