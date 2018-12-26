Mmm, It's a Bacon Lava Cake Giveaway

Mark your calendar for the day before New Year's Eve, lovers of decadent desserts.

What to Know Slater's 50/50 in Huntington Beach and Anaheim Hills

Sunday, Dec. 30

Just show that you've downloaded the Slater's 50/50 app to nab your free Bacon Lava Cake

New Year's Eve garners a lot of the accolades, the big buzz, and our horn-blowing, confetti-throwing attention, but what of New Year's Eve Eve?

That is, of course, the 30th of December, each and every year.

And while people devoted to celebrating every last occasion might mark the day in some way, the fact is this: Few of us do anything offbeat, zany, or party-like, knowing, as we do, that the next day will be all about the bubbly, the fancy clothes, and staying up late.

But check it out: Dec. 30, 'round about Huntington Beach and Anaheim Hills, will boast something a little special, the kind of quirky thing that just might get people eating out in an especially fun mood.

That special sweet? It's a Bacon Lava Cake, and two Slater's 50/50 locations will be giving slices away, on Sunday, Dec. 30, to anyone who shows, in-store, that they've downloaded the Slater's 50/50 app.

That's it. This is a "no purchase required" deal, too, so yay to that.

Intriguing? The list of the Bacon Lava Cake's ingredients. Those include a "dark chocolate molten cake topped with bacon caramel, vanilla ice cream, candied pecans, chocolate drizzle, and a thick slice of salted caramel smoked bacon."

Resolutions? They're still a few days away. The place to find this cake-y creation, and show you've downloaded that Slater's 50/50 app?

Again, Huntington Beach and Anaheim Hills.

Happy New Year's Eve Eve, seekers of surreal sweets and 'gram-ready goodies.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations