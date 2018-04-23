Mmm, It's a Taco Giveaway at Tocaya Organica

It's happening on a Tuesday (of course). Find your nearest location on Tuesday, April 24.

It's not unusual to see disparate things that both start with the same letter paired together, in the world at large, to form an idea that's easily remembered.

Likewise, disparate things that share the same number of syllables are sometimes stacked alongside each other, for that's also a snap to recall.

But those are not the only two reasons that tacos and Tuesday just work together, making Taco Tuesday one of the best days of the week (and, yep, we're including the weekend here). The fact is we're usually taco-ready after making it through Monday, and that so many restaurants have specials on Taco Tuesday, each and every week, makes the first weekday easy to weather.

What happens, though, when Taco Tuesday and a taco giveaway mesh together in a beautiful symphony of spice, tortilla tastiness, and total free-a-tude? You get a special happening at all of the Tocaya Organicas around town.

This happening will ladle on the salsa and cilantro on Tuesday, April 24 in honor of the organic Mexican restaurant company's second anniversary.

The hungry-making headline? The first 100 customers at each location will get to choose their "taco style," and protein, and then they'll receive the lovely gift of not paying for it.

That's right. It's a free taco, on Taco Tuesday.

The proteins to pick from include adobo tofu, chicken tinga, and achiote chicken, and, yes, there shall be queso, because there always should be queso.

It's as much a fact, the need for constant queso-ness, as Tuesdays and tacos melding well together.

But no fretting if you aren't one of the first 100 at your local Tocaya Organica: 2-for-1 taco specials shall reign all day on April 24, as well as an all-day happy hour.

Where to find this flavorful, money-saving anniversary celebration? Look to Santa Monica, Venice, Playa Vista, West Hollywood, and Century City.

Happy Taco Tuesday Tocaya Organica taco giveaway, taco lovers of SoCal.

