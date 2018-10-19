Mmm, It's a Vegan Chili Cook Off at Tony's Darts Away

Pay a tenner and savor a quintet of three-ounce tastes of the good stuff at talented chefs compete on Sunday, Oct. 21.

What to Know Sunday, Oct. 21

Burbank

$10 for five three-ounce tastes

One of the delights of chili?

You just don't know what each spoonful will deliver.

As in, what combination of ingredients each dipped spoon will yield. Maybe you'll get more onions one time, or cheese the next, because, with chili, every bite is a bit changeable.

But if you'd like to enjoy a vegan bowl of something savory, you want to know that each spoon you sink into the stew is going to yield plant-based goodies and vegetables and nuts and fruits and all of the tasty tidbits you want, and none that you don't.

Enter Tony's Darts Away, which has, for over a half decade now, staged a notable Vegan Chili Cook Off, one that draws some of the best chefs working in the vegan-yummy field.

And quintet of cuisine-cool places will show to compete at the Sunday, Oct. 21 showdown in Burbank, including food pros from Avocadamama, Clean South LA, Krimsey's Cajun Kitchen, Taqueria la Venganza, and Word of Mouth Truck.

Your part in this deeply delicious, no-meat-no-dairy to-do?

Pay ten bucks and score five three-ounce tastes. Oh yes, and an all-important People's Choice ballot, too.

There'll be a judging panel, helmed by Chef Tal Ronnen, and part of the proceeds will go to the pup-sweet Freedom + Rescue Project.

The hours are noon to 4 p.m., with the Judge's Choice winner getting the love at 1 p.m. and the People's Choice rolling out close to the event's end.

Ready to go on a vegan chili journey, where each spoonful may yield something a bit different, but you can count on it all hailing from the world o' plantdom?

The 6th annual Vegan Chili Cook Off is the spicy scene to check out, and chow down at, year in, year out, spoon in, spoon out.

