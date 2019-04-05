Mobile Pet Adoption Event Rollin' Through Burbank

Dogs, cats, puppies and kittens are all up for adoption as Tour for Life hits the road with its mobile pet adoption event.

Looking to adopt a furry friend? Burbank Animal Shelter has teamed up with North Shore Animal League America for the world's largest collaborative mobile pet adoption event.

From early March to the end of April, the "Tour for Life" is covering over 20,000 miles, helping shelter and rescue groups in 51 cities and towns in 38 states.

The event rolls into Burbank Friday at the AMC Burbank 16 movie theater at 125 E. Palm Ave. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will be up for adoption.

Click here to find a Tour for Life stop near you.