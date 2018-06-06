Ex-Day Care Owner Accused of Molestation, Trying to Meet Undercover Officer Posing as 14-Year-Old

The man was accused of molesting a former child at his day care was described by neighbors as a good man who were shocked at the arrest. An undercover deputy posed as a 14-year-old to set up a meeting with the man. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News at 4 Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

A 63-year-old former day care owner in Chino Hills was accused of trying to meet with an officer who was posing as a 14-year-old boy to engage in lewd acts after another accuser had come forward, police said Wednesday.



Investigators believe Wednesday there could be more victims.

David William Robinson was free after posting a $350,000 bail.

Sheriff’s investigators said late last month, a 21-year-old man came to them saying he had been repeatedly molested by Robinson a decade ago when the victim was 11 to 12 years old. The victim said he was being babysat at the home day care at the time.

"Deputies immediately began an investigation and started texting the suspect. The suspect believed the text messages he was receiving were from a 14-year-old male," San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Public Information Officer Jodi Miller said.

Investigators said a deputy posing as a 14-year-old boy then arranged to meet with Robinson Tuesday at a secluded location near East End Avenue and Riverside Drive.

When he arrived, he was arrested on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of a minor and also arranging to meet a minor to engage in lewd acts, authorities said.

The day care closed in 2016 due to unrelated reasons, but investigators have reason to believe there may be more victims, Chino Hills Police Department investigators said.

Several neighbors were shocked after hearing the accusations, with all of them saying they thought Robinson was a wonderful husband, and great father to his adult son.

"I would hate to think or find out that it's true -- hopefully not," Kelton Nelson, the suspect’s neighbor, said.

Nelson has known Robinson for about 18 years.

He said Robinson and his wife babysat his grandkids at their home, which serviced as a day care from 1993 to 2016.

"He's always been such a nice person. He would do anything for you," Nelson said.

Nelson also said he plans on talking to his grandkids and asking them if they ever saw anything unusual when they were at the day care.