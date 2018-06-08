Popular Music Teacher Accused of Child Molestation

A popular music teacher in Moreno Valley is facing sexual assault accusations after two former students claimed he molested them while they were young girls. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News at 5 Friday, June 8, 2018.

A popular music teacher who taught hundreds of children all over Southern California was in jail Friday, accused of molesting two girls more than a decade ago.

Emil Remo, 44, of Moreno Valley, was arrested on suspicion of child molestation in the 14500 block of Pipeline Avenue Wednesday, the Chino Hill Police Department said.

"Shock, dismay, anger," Richard Firman, the owner of KYR Music, said. "I mean I think I have run through the whole gamut of emotions really."

Remo is said to be a talented musician who has 26,000 subscribers on YouTube.

"He's very active in his church. He goes on missions for a month at a time to spread the gospel and music," Firman said.

Firman also said Remo has taught hundreds of children music lessons at their homes or at KYR Music for more than a decade. Firman said Reemo doesn't work at KYR Music, but rather rents a space there for lessons.

"I've known him or almost 30 years -- him and his family," Firman said. "And disbelief is the first part of it."

Chino police investigators said recently two women who don't know each other came forward claiming they were students of Remo in the mid-2000's when they were between the ages of 6 and 8.

One told police that Remo molested her at her LA County home.

The other said she was sexually abused while getting lessons at KYR Music, police said.

"I don't know how it could have happened here," Firman said. "We have windows in all of our doors. Our staff goes by constantly looking indoors."

Firman said if Remo is guilty, he deserves to be in jail a long time.

Due to the allegations, KYR Music will soon be getting new security enhancements.

"We will be doing background checks, and having cameras installed in all the studios now," Firman said.

Remo's bail has been set at $1 million.