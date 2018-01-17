Montecito to Open Center to Help Residents in Aftermath of Mudslides - NBC Southern California
Montecito to Open Center to Help Residents in Aftermath of Mudslides

By Karla Rendon and Jonathan Gonzalez

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 5 hours ago

    Jonathan Gonzalez
    A sign in Montecito thanks relief efforts for their continuous work in finding survivors of the deadly mudslides.

    To assist Montecito residents in the aftermath of the deadly and destructive mudslides that claimed 20 lives and shut down the 101 Freeway, officials are setting up a center devoted to help.

    The County Office of Emergency Management will open a center Wednesday at the Calvary Chapel of Santa Barbara through Feb. 3. The assistance center aims to help residents get their mail, figure out how to file insurance claims and more.

    The center will be open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

    A storm that hit Southern California on Tuesday, Jan. 9 caused mudslides in Montecito that destroyed dozens of homes and prompted mandatory and voluntary evacuations.

