Boy, 14, on Skateboard Killed by a Hit-and-Run Driver in Monterey Park

Police released two photos of vehicles that are believed to have been in the area at the time of the Monday crash

By Gene Kang and Jonathan Lloyd

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    NBCLA
    Two vehicles that might have drivers that witnesses a fatal hit-and-run crash in Monterey Park are being sought by the LAPD.

    A 14-year-old boy on a skateboard was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday night in Monterey Park.

    The crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. Atlantic Boulevard and Newmark Avenue. Family and friends identified the victim as Joshua Madrid.

    They left photos, flowers, candles and other items at a memorial near the intersection.

    Police released two photos of vehicles that were in the area at the time. Occupants might have witnessed the crash.

    One is a white or light color minivan. The other is a dark SUV.

