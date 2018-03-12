 Look Inside: Monty Hall's Longtime Beverly Hills Home Sells for $6.4 Million - NBC Southern California
Look Inside: Monty Hall's Longtime Beverly Hills Home Sells for $6.4 Million

By Andrew Schwendiman

Monday, Mar 12, 2018

The longtime home of legendary producer, philanthropist, and "Let's Make a Deal" host, Monty Hall, sold last week for $6,409,000.

The classic Mediterranean home, which features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a dazzling pool, sold on March 5. It was built in the 1920s and sits on an almost 10,000-square-foot lot on Arden Drive.

Wayne Saks, the listing agent with Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills, says the family hosted "countless celebrities (and) foreign dignitaries" for more than 55 years.

Even with all those fancy events, Saks says the most important occasion was family brunch.

Hall passed away in September 2017, almost four months after his late wife Marilyn. Their children listed the home.
