More Chances to Cross Pennywise's Path Coming at Ya

October may be the official month for finding your inner fortitude and stepping inside a spooky house, though September, too, sometimes fills that role.

But suddenly August is pushing for attention on this stomach-quaking front, thanks to a few early comers in the creep-you-out, limited-time attraction department.

Look to the intersection of Hollywood & Vine, where The It Experience Chapter Two has taken root, like some old strange of especially poisonous ivy.

It's a free-to-see 40-minute walk-through, one that has this chilling, we mean super-cheerful, probably-not-terrifying-at-all theme: The Derry Canal Days Festival and Funhouse Featuring Pennywise the Clown.

Oh no: Our sense of dread just inflated like a big, red balloon.

But something even dreadfuler, if such a word actually existed? Pennywise the Clown has so many fans that reservations to the autumn-flavored experience, which is haunting Hollywood from Aug. 15 through Sept. 8, booked up in a flash.

Grin as widely as a clown, though, at this new news: More spots will open up, beginning at 11 a.m., on Aug. 12.

Which is good news for fans, so cue the Pennywise-style laughter.

But don't giggle like a clown for long: These fresh reservations will also fill up faster than you can say "you'll float, too."

The eeky experience, of course, is an advance way to get people stoked, and spooked, for the next "It" film, which opens in the U.S. on Sept. 6.

Where to go?

Grab your yellow slicker and pop by this site, starting at 11 in the super-bright, surely-clown-free morning on Monday, Aug. 12.

