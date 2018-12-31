Moreno Valley Police Arrest Men Accused of Squatting in Vacant Building

Mora was arrested on suspicion of resisting an executive officer, an outstanding felony warrant for vehicle theft, and violation of probation, among other charges. García was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine for sales, possession of marijuana for sales, resisting arrest, and other charges.

Two men arrested for squatting in a Moreno Valley residence were told by police "nice try" after they allegedly attempted to run, but were caught anyway Monday.

Moreno Valley police said Avelino Mora and Andrew García were discovered inside a vacant building in the 13000 block of Persimmon Road, and attempted to run.

"No problem for two Supermen in tan and green," the Facebook post read, indicating the officers managed to capture them despite the two allegedly climbing a wall and running.

Two men were arrested after running from police Dec. 31, 2018.

Photo credit: Moreno Valley police

The police department capped off the Facebook post by saying: #SaggyPantsMakeYouRunSlower