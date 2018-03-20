Moreno Valley Offers Free Sandbags as Strong Storm Looms - NBC Southern California
Moreno Valley Offers Free Sandbags as Strong Storm Looms

Residents will be able to pick up free sand and bags at various locations throughout the city

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    The city of Moreno Valley is offering residents free sandbags in anticipation of a storm system that is expected to bring significant rainfall to Southern California.

    Residents will be able to get 25 sandbags each, unless "special circumstances require more than this amount," the city said in a news release. Residents are also encouraged to bring their own shovels to fill the bags.

    Elderly and disabled residents can request assistance with sandbag filling and loading by calling the city's Maintenance and Operations Division at 951-413-3160 prior to arriving for their sandbags.

    Empty bags and sand are available at the following locations:

    • City Yard Main Office - 15670 Perris Boulevard. Available Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

    • Fire Station 2 - 24935 Hemlock Ave, Moreno Valley, CA 92557

    • Fire Station 48 - 10511 Village Rd, Moreno Valley, CA 92557

    • Fire Station 58 - 28040 Eucalyptus Ave, Moreno Valley, CA 92555

    Empty bags (no sand) are available at the following locations:

    • Any fire station within the City of Moreno Valley. Available any day, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

    • Fire Station 2 - 24935 Hemlock Ave, Moreno Valley, CA 92557

    • Fire Station 6 - 22250 Eucalyptus Ave, Moreno Valley, CA 92553

    • Fire Station 48 - 10511 Village Rd, Moreno Valley, CA 92557

    • Fire Station 58 - 28040 Eucalyptus Ave, Moreno Valley, CA 92555

    • Fire Station 65 - 15111 Indian St, Moreno Valley, CA 92551

    • Fire Station 91 - 16110 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA 92551

    • Fire Station 99 - 13400 Morrison St, Moreno Valley, CA 92555

    Sand (no bags) is available at the following locations:

    • Alessandro Boulevard and Redlands Boulevard at the Post Office property. Available any day, any time.

    • Conference and Recreation Center overflow parking lot located at Veterans Way and Alessandro Boulevard. Available any day, any time.

    • City Yard Visitor parking lot located immediately south of the City Yard main building at 15670 Perris Boulevard. Available any day, any time.

    Southern Californians are encouraged to take every precaution to prepare for that could be the strongest storm of the season, with prolonged periods of rain expected to begin Tuesday and lasting through Thursday.

