Mother's Day is just around the corner and if you're not up to making mom breakfast in bed on Sunday, there's still time to make the perfect reservation.

On Tuesday, TripAdvisor released a list of the most visited brunch spots.

The company used mobile data from TripAdvisors diners to reveal the most visited restaurants for brunch in select U.S. cities.

Below, a look at the top 10 most visited brunch spots in Los Angeles (because we all know the way to a mom's heart is through her stomach).