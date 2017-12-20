From a falcon hitching a ride on a car on a SoCal highway, to a horrible wreck instigated by a spur-of-the-moment kick from a motorcyclist, these are the most-watched videos on 2017.

Here at NBC4 we see a lot of incredible footage, from car wrecks where everyone emerges just fine, to animals gone wild.

Here's what caught your interest the most in 2017:



Road Rage Confrontation Leads to Multi Car Crash

WATCH: Road Rage Confrontation Leads to Multi-Car Crash

A possible road rage confrontation between a motorcyclist and the driver of a car on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita led to a multi-car crash on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Read the full story. (Published Thursday, June 22, 2017)

In this intense video, a chain-reaction crash spilled onto the highway after one motorcyclist’s split decision.

A motorcyclist and a driver on the southbound 14 Freeway near Newhall in Santa sent an innocent person to the hospital. The passenger who shot the video said he started recording when a gray sedan inadvertently cut off a passing motorcyclist. Read more.

OC Inmates Filmed Their Own Daring Jail Break on Contraband Cellphone





In a video seen for the first time on NBC4, you get a first-person vantage point, taken on a contraband cellphone, of the daring escape of three men last year from a maximum-security wing at an Orange County jail and scenes from their days on the run. The trio, along with a cab driver pressed into transporting them, evaded a statewide manhunt for more than a week before two were captured in San Francisco. The third had turned himself in to police. Read more.

Motorcyclist Who Jumped Over 60 Freeway Hurt in Another Stunt

Motorcyclist Gets Hurt During His Second Dangerous Stunt

A dirt bike rider that became a viral sensation jumping over the 60 Freeway is now in the hospital after trying an even crazier stunt. Gordon Tokumatsu reports for NBC4 News at 5 on Monday, April 3, 2017. (Published Monday, April 3, 2017)

We’re seeing a trend. A motorcyclist who made an insane jump over a populated SoCal freeway was hurt after making another risky jump.

The 24-year-old motorcyclist crashed in the 500 block of W. Los Angeles Avenue while attempting a planned off-road stunt, police said. The rider went flying over a steep hill, lunched into the air, and crash-landed on the other side. Read more.

Vet Acquitted for Handing Out Mini Flags

Vet Acquitted for Handing Out Mini-Flags

A couple of napkin-sized U.S. flags became the subject of a federal case that went to trial after a 75-year-old veteran posted them on VA property. Patrick Healy reports for the NBC4 News at 5 Tuesday, April 18, 2017. (Published Tuesday, April 18, 2017)

A 75-year-old military veteran was acquitted of illegally hanging an American flag on the fence of a Veterans Affairs facility in West Los Angeles without permission. The vet was cited on Memorial Day in 2016 for handing out the napkin-sized flags. Read more.

Hitchhiking Falcon Road Trips on Car Windshield in Southern California Desert

Hitchhiking Falcon Snags a Ride on Hood of Car

A couple picked up an unusual hitchhiker during a New Year's Day 2017 road trip in the Southern California desert -- falcon hopped aboard their car as they stopped to take pictures of a rainbow. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017)

A couple picked up an unusual hitchhiker during a New Year's Day road trip in the Southern California desert. Marie Kubin was trying to snap a photo of a rainbow during a drive from Julian to Borrego Springs in San Diego County. As he drove slowly on the side of the road to capture the colorful sight on the horizon, something else swooped into view -- a falcon landed on the car's windshield. Read more.

Bloody Brawl Caught on Camera at Hesperia Wal-Mart

Scuffle Caught on Camera at Wal-Mart Hesperia

A bloody fight broke out inside a Wal-Mart in Hesperia that prompted a hazmat cleanup Saturday evening, April 15, 2017. (Published Monday, April 17, 2017)

A bloody fight that broke out inside a Wal-Mart in Hesperia, California, was caught on camera.

The fight at the 13401 Main Street store left a man unconscious and prompted a hazmat cleanup after he was found in a pool of blood in the women’s clothing section. Read more.

Explosive Tossed Inside Pasadena Cheesecake Factory Restaurant

Explosive Tossed Inside Pasadena Restaurant

Panicked patrons fled for their lives after a man hurled an explosive device into a crowded Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Pasadena. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (Published Friday, Feb. 3, 2017)

Exploding cheesecake? Not quite.

Panicked patrons fled for their lives after a man hurled an explosive device into a crowded Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Pasadena. See more.

Cedars Sinai Nurse Sues After Surgeon Attacks Her

Cedars-Sinai Nurse Sues Surgeon For Alleged Attack

A Cedars-Sinai nurse is suing a surgeon after he was caught on camera attacking her. The nurse also claims she was retaliated against after reporting the incident. Mekahlo Medina reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. 2017. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017)

A former charge nurse at a Cedars-Sinai Medical Center affiliate facility is suing a surgeon at the center, alleging that he attacked her. Surveillance footage of the alleged attack shows the woman being pushed out of an operating room by a surgeon. Read more.

Watch Erratic Driver Sends Car Under Big Rig

Erratic Driver Sideswipes Car, Sending It Under Big Rig

Shocking dashcam footage shows an erratic driver cutting off and sideswiping another car, sending it under a big rig Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, on the 10 Freeway near Colton. The driver is still at large. Alan Parcero said his mother, who was involved in the crash, walked away with only minor cuts and bruises. (Published Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017)

A BMW clipped by a reckless driver ended up pinned under a big rig trailer in a frightening crash that was captured on video on a Southern California freeway.

The crash happened on the westbound 10 Freeway in Colton. The BMW driver, who was on her way home, considered herself lucky to be alive. Read more.

Cellphone Video Shows Beaumont High School Football Coach Punching Student in the Gut

Teacher Punches Student in Cellphone Video

A Beaumont High School football coach is under administrative leave after a video showed him punching a student as punishment. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. (Published Friday, Oct. 13, 2017)

A high school football coach was placed on administrative leave after he was caught on camera punching a student in the stomach. In the cellphone video, a Beaumont High School football coach punches one of his players right in the gut, eliciting gasps and laughter from the other students in the room. The video was obtained by NBC4 through a parent who wished to remain anonymous, fearing retaliation against his son. Read more.