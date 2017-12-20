Here at NBC4 we see a lot of incredible footage, from car wrecks where everyone emerges just fine, to animals gone wild.
Here's what caught your interest the most in 2017:
Road Rage Confrontation Leads to Multi Car Crash
In this intense video, a chain-reaction crash spilled onto the highway after one motorcyclist’s split decision.
A motorcyclist and a driver on the southbound 14 Freeway near Newhall in Santa sent an innocent person to the hospital. The passenger who shot the video said he started recording when a gray sedan inadvertently cut off a passing motorcyclist. Read more.
OC Inmates Filmed Their Own Daring Jail Break on Contraband Cellphone
In a video seen for the first time on NBC4, you get a first-person vantage point, taken on a contraband cellphone, of the daring escape of three men last year from a maximum-security wing at an Orange County jail and scenes from their days on the run. The trio, along with a cab driver pressed into transporting them, evaded a statewide manhunt for more than a week before two were captured in San Francisco. The third had turned himself in to police. Read more.
Motorcyclist Who Jumped Over 60 Freeway Hurt in Another Stunt
We’re seeing a trend. A motorcyclist who made an insane jump over a populated SoCal freeway was hurt after making another risky jump.
The 24-year-old motorcyclist crashed in the 500 block of W. Los Angeles Avenue while attempting a planned off-road stunt, police said. The rider went flying over a steep hill, lunched into the air, and crash-landed on the other side. Read more.
Vet Acquitted for Handing Out Mini Flags
A 75-year-old military veteran was acquitted of illegally hanging an American flag on the fence of a Veterans Affairs facility in West Los Angeles without permission. The vet was cited on Memorial Day in 2016 for handing out the napkin-sized flags. Read more.
Hitchhiking Falcon Road Trips on Car Windshield in Southern California Desert
A couple picked up an unusual hitchhiker during a New Year's Day road trip in the Southern California desert. Marie Kubin was trying to snap a photo of a rainbow during a drive from Julian to Borrego Springs in San Diego County. As he drove slowly on the side of the road to capture the colorful sight on the horizon, something else swooped into view -- a falcon landed on the car's windshield. Read more.
Bloody Brawl Caught on Camera at Hesperia Wal-Mart
A bloody fight that broke out inside a Wal-Mart in Hesperia, California, was caught on camera.
The fight at the 13401 Main Street store left a man unconscious and prompted a hazmat cleanup after he was found in a pool of blood in the women’s clothing section. Read more.
Explosive Tossed Inside Pasadena Cheesecake Factory Restaurant
Exploding cheesecake? Not quite.
Panicked patrons fled for their lives after a man hurled an explosive device into a crowded Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Pasadena. See more.
Cedars Sinai Nurse Sues After Surgeon Attacks Her
A former charge nurse at a Cedars-Sinai Medical Center affiliate facility is suing a surgeon at the center, alleging that he attacked her. Surveillance footage of the alleged attack shows the woman being pushed out of an operating room by a surgeon. Read more.
Watch Erratic Driver Sends Car Under Big Rig
A BMW clipped by a reckless driver ended up pinned under a big rig trailer in a frightening crash that was captured on video on a Southern California freeway.
The crash happened on the westbound 10 Freeway in Colton. The BMW driver, who was on her way home, considered herself lucky to be alive. Read more.
Cellphone Video Shows Beaumont High School Football Coach Punching Student in the Gut
A high school football coach was placed on administrative leave after he was caught on camera punching a student in the stomach. In the cellphone video, a Beaumont High School football coach punches one of his players right in the gut, eliciting gasps and laughter from the other students in the room. The video was obtained by NBC4 through a parent who wished to remain anonymous, fearing retaliation against his son. Read more.