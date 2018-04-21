Mother Killed, Daughter Critically Wounded in Compton Shooting - NBC Southern California
Mother Killed, Daughter Critically Wounded in Compton Shooting

Deputies also located the woman's two children, a 1-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl, who were unharmed

By City News Service

Published 11 minutes ago

    Loudlabs News
    First responders gather at the site of a fatal shooting in unincorporated Compton on Saturday, April 21, 2018.

    A woman was shot dead and her 8-year-old daughter was critically wounded Saturday at a shooting in unincorporated Compton.

    The shooting occurred a little after 1:40 a.m. in the 12400 block of South Grandee Avenue where deputies dispatched to the location reported that the woman, shot a least once in the upper torso, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Deputy Charles Moore of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

    Deputies also located the woman's two children, a 1-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl, who were unharmed, Moore said.

    Shortly after, deputies also reported that the father's children rushed their other child, an 8-year-old girl, to an area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, he said.

    "The incident does not appear to be gang-related. There is no suspect information, and no known motives," he said. "The father is being interviewed by homicide bureau detectives as a witness at this time. The investigation is ongoing."

    Sheriff's homicide detectives asked anyone with any information regarding the shooting to call them at (323) 890-5500.

