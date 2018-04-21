First responders gather at the site of a fatal shooting in unincorporated Compton on Saturday, April 21, 2018.

A woman was shot dead and her 8-year-old daughter was critically wounded Saturday at a shooting in unincorporated Compton.

The shooting occurred a little after 1:40 a.m. in the 12400 block of South Grandee Avenue where deputies dispatched to the location reported that the woman, shot a least once in the upper torso, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Deputy Charles Moore of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Deputies also located the woman's two children, a 1-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl, who were unharmed, Moore said.

Shortly after, deputies also reported that the father's children rushed their other child, an 8-year-old girl, to an area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, he said.

"The incident does not appear to be gang-related. There is no suspect information, and no known motives," he said. "The father is being interviewed by homicide bureau detectives as a witness at this time. The investigation is ongoing."

Sheriff's homicide detectives asked anyone with any information regarding the shooting to call them at (323) 890-5500.

